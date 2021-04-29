$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.74. 3,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,060. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

