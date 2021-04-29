$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

