$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

TDG traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $303.51 and a 1-year high of $633.04.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,303,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

