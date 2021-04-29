$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $557.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $301.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

