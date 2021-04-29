$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

