$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

