$1.80 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. DaVita reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

