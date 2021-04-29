1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of FLWS traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 93,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,359. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

