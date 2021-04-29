$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $345.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.18. Cintas has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

