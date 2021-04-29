$108.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $108.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.62 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $281.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $737.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.42. 25,161,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,097,293. The firm has a market cap of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.