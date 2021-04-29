1,106,383 Shares in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,106,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QD. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of QD opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

