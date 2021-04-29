$119.21 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $119.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $483.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.63 million to $487.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $542.37 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

