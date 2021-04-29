1,261 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.