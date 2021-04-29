13,682 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55.

