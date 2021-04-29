$151.98 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce $151.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.70 million and the highest is $155.25 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $174.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,873,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.