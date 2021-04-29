1,874 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

