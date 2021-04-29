19,120 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

