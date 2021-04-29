$197.69 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $197.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.60 million and the lowest is $191.00 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $882.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.07 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $993.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.26. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

