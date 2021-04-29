$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 717,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.