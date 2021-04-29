-$20.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($20.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($17.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($24.09). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($19.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($71.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.75) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.