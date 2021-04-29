-$20.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($20.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($17.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($24.09). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($19.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($71.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.75) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

