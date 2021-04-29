21,435 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.