22,820 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.83. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $53.44.

