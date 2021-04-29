2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

TWOU traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 138,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. 2U has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get 2U alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.