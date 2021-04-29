$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $148.26. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.16. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

