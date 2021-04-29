$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.29. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.13 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,997,000. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.09. 533,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

