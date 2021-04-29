$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.29. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.13 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,997,000. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.09. 533,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.