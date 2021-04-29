$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $3.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Netflix posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $14.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.44. 258,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.46.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

