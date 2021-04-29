$304.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $304.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.30 million and the lowest is $301.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $328.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $205,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.87. 1,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $204.35. ICU Medical has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.