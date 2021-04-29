3,608 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

