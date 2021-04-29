$396.93 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report $396.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $757.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

