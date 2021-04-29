$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

