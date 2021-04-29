40,000 Shares in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNVC. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in NanoViricides by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

