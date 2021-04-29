48,222 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of AVO opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

