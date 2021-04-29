4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,423.60

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,423.60 ($31.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 29,406 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

The company has a market cap of £651.60 million and a P/E ratio of 298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,445.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,425.58.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

