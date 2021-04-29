5,146 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

