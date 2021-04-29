$519.54 Million in Sales Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $519.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.66 million to $542.00 million. Grubhub reported sales of $459.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 963,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Insiders sold a total of 13,638 shares of company stock worth $943,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

