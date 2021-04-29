5,313 Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 19.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The York Water by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The York Water by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The York Water by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

YORW opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $650.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

