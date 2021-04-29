5,948 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 12,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

