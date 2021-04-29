6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 4,701 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

