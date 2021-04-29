6 Meridian Buys New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

