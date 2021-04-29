6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NETGEAR by 151.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 116,023 shares of company stock worth $4,732,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

