6 Meridian Invests $226,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

