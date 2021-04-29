6 Meridian Lowers Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

