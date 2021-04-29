6 Meridian Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Toro were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Margin

