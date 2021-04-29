6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 3,691 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

