6 Meridian Takes $232,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.