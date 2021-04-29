$60.91 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post sales of $60.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.16 billion and the highest is $61.90 billion. McKesson posted sales of $58.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $252.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 517,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34. McKesson has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

