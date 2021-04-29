6,051 Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

