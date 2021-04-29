6,160 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $198.01 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

