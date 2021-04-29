$628.43 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $628.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.10 million and the highest is $656.12 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $560.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 294,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

