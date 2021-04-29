6,473 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viasat by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,590.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

